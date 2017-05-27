Indian woman pilot gets to fly in Eurofighter Typhoon at the Moron Air Base of NATO

New Delhi, May 27: Flying in a Eurofighter Typhoon, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft, was a dream for Suman Sharma and she recently got the opportunity at the Moron Air Base of NATO, 600 kms away from Madrid, becoming the first civilian to do so. The Moron Air Base, which houses the 11th Wing of the Spanish Airforce is one out of the two home bases of the Eurofighter Typhoon. She had an hour-long BFM (basic fighting manoeuvre or Dogfight), atop the Mediterranean, which included air-to-air close combat, Ms Sharma, a defence journalist, said in a statement here after returning from the NATO military base. She said it was the most exciting and dare devil adventure for her, but “my years of deep breathing, Yoga and fitness regime helped me.’’ Ms Sharma said the base commander was kind enough to allow here to click a selfie, and she did at when she was cruising at 28,000 feet. The Moron Air Base was home to the Spanish Airforce’s 11th Wing, which is one of the Eurofighter Typhoon Wings, the other one being Albacete, which is the 14th Wing, 250 kilometers South-east of Madrid. These were the two units of the Spanish airforce Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. The 11th Wing Typhoons are basically engaged in NATO’s support missions to the Baltic countries. Ms Sharma said her joy knew no bounds when “the officers at the Base told me that I was the first Indian civilian and the world’s first civilian woman to experience a Eurofighter Typhoon sortie.’’ She said she had also the experience of flying Sukhoi-MK in Zhukovsky, Russia in 2009.