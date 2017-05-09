Indian woman to be repatriated only after completing legal formalities: Pakistan

Islamabad/Pakistan, May 9: The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday said that Indian national Uzma, who has accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, will be repatriated only after all legal requirements are completed.

Dawn News quoted FO spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, as saying that Uzma’s case is currently being heard in court and she will only be able to return once all legal requirements are complete.

Zakaria added that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had also requested the FO for details pertaining to her marriage to Ali, a Pakistani national.

The next hearing of Uzma’s case has been set for July 11.

Yesterday, while recording her statement before the Court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class here, as per local legal requirements, Uzma (20) alleged that her Pakistani husband, whom she met in Malaysia, made her sign the Nikah Namah at gunpoint.

She also said that she was sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically by the man in Pakistan who had invited her to visit his family in Pakistan and provided the requisite sponsorship letter to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for her visa.

Uzma also stated she had taken shelter in High Commission of India of her own accord and would stay there till she is sent back to India with security.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has provided her necessary consular and legal assistance and is coordinating with Pakistan Foreign Office for her safe return. (ANI)