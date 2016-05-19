Indian women 4x100m relay team sets national record at IAAF World Challenge

Beijing, China, May 19:The Indian 4x100m women relay team have snapped the 18-year-old national record as they finished fourth at the IAAF World Challenge here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising of Dutee Chand, Srabni Nanda, HM Jyoti and Marlin Joseph clocked 44.03s to finish the race, thus breaking the 18-year-old record of 44.43s created by the quartet of Saraswati Dey, Rachita Mistry, EB Shyla and P.T. Usha in 1998 in Japan.

Meanwhile, the host nation grabbed the first and third positions while Japan finished at the second spot.

China A team clocked 42.65 for the gold medal while Japan finished the race in 43.81 to grab silver medal and China B team finished third for the bronze medal by clocking 43.89.

The team will now head into Taiwan for their next challenge tomorrow early morning at the Taiwan Open Athletics Championships 2016.

