Indian women are waking up to the global trends in lingerie choices

New Delhi, Oct 6 : The real joy of lingerie comes when women don’t play by any rules, says British fashion brand Marks and Spencer’s lingerie, swimwear and activewear design head Soozie Jenkinson, who feels Indian women are waking up to the global trends in the space.

“Indian women – just like women around the world – are becoming more discerning in their choices and much more demanding as well… Also, Indian women are understanding the importance of a great fitting bra,” Jenkinson told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The London-based designer, who has been associated with the brand since over 16 years, was in the country to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the brand’s first bra.

Jenkinson, who also works in collaboration with Rosie Huntington Whiteley on ‘Rosie for Autograph’ lingerie range which has become one of the brand’s most popular lingerie collections, is overwhelmed with the range of choices women have for their innerwear.

She said: “Lingerie market around the world has changed in significant amount with time… I believe the joy of lingerie is when there are no rules. Before the last ten years, there have been great rules on how women chose their lingerie and what goes underneath. I think what really is exciting now is that down to none… There is something for party, and some for the function look.”

Jenkinson added that “what is surprising is that around the world there so much to choose from”.

Talking about the brand hitting a landmark, Jenkinson said that she feels “honoured and privileged to be a part of the brand’s journey”.