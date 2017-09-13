Indian women to celebrate Karva Chauth 2017 on October 8, Sunday.

New Delhi, September 13: Thousand s of the married women in India would be celebrating Karva Chauth on October 8, Sunday. On this auspicious occasion, women would fast and offer prayers for the prosperous life and good health of their husbands or would-be husbands.

How to get ready for celebrating Kurva Chauth

Celebrated with great fervour in North India, married women start preparing for the festival a few days in advance. Their dresses would be usually in bridal colours of red or pink. New and matching accessories would be bought to go with it and putting henna on their hands is customary. Henna artists charge the highest during the night before Karwa Chauth. Rates go as high as Rs.1000 per hand, depending on how intricate a design you want and in how much area on your hand or arm.

On this special day, women would get up early before the sunrise and get ready to observe the fast. The fasting would last until the evening only after seeing the moon.

Karva Chauth is celebrated largely by north Indians. The festival is growing bigger with each passing year. Before the breaking of the fast, women dress up in the evening in fashionable clothes, get fancy hairdos done, wear trendy accessories and most importantly females apply henna (mehndi) on their hands, which is a significant part of the Indian tradition.

Also during this time of the year, several brands offer discounts and other benefits to attract customers.

The festival has its roots in mythology. The puja is marked by the storytelling of Princess Veeravati who gets married to a king. On her first Karwa Chauth, she decides to go visit her parents. The rigour of fasting all day renders her weak and she faints.

Her seven brothers, who love her immensely, can not bear to see their sister in this state and trick her into thinking that the moon has risen. Just as she breaks her fast, she gets word that her husband, the king is dead. The queen is heartbroken and rushes to her husband’s palace.

Enroute, she meets Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva who tell her that it is a penance and fasting on Karva Chauth will help bring back her husband. The tale ends happily as the king gains consciousness and they live happily ever after.