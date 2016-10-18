Indian women to celebrate Karva Chauth on October 19

New Delhi, October 18: Karva Chauth would be celebrated by hundreds of married women across India on October 19. For the good health and prosperity of their husbands or would-be husbands, the women would fast and offer prayers.

On this special day, women would get up early before the sunrise and get ready to observe the fast. The fasting would last till the evening only after seeing the moon.

Karva Chauth is celebrated largely by north Indians. The festival is growing bigger with each passing year. Before the breaking of the fast, women dress up in the evening in fashionable clothes, get fancy hairdos done, wear trendy accessories and most importantly females apply henna (mehendi) on their hands, which is a significant part of the Indian tradition.

Also during this time of the year, several brands offer discounts and other benefits to attract customers. Joining the bandwagon of companies offering flash sales and discounts this year is taxi service provider Ola.

To cash in on the festive time, the taxi aggregator is offering complimentary mehendi artists to females at their doorstep. And the process to avail the offer involves filling up of a form by 5pm, October 18.

The Ola ad reads, “While an Ola is always around for you to get things done, we don’t want you to move around much this Karva Chauth, not even for your Mehendi. We’ll be bringing Mehendi Artists to your doorstep in an Ola, so you can get Mehendi applied on your palms, in the comfort of your home, making the wait for the moon easier. All you need to do is, fill in the form below by 5pm, 18th Oct and you may be one of the lucky few to get free Mehendi at home!”

So, if your wife hasn’t applied mehendi till now for Karva Chauth, and she is planning to wait in a queue outside a local, nearby shop, then surprise her by booking a ‘mehendi session’ for her ease and comfort.