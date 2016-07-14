More Indian Women Are Traveling Solo, Punjab And Telangana are top spots – Survey

According to a recent survey, Punjab and Telangana are top spots in India that accounts for solo women travelers across the country.

A woman’s decision to trvel alone gives an attack to parents in today’s age, but recent study proves that times are changing. ”recent report published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that more than half of all single-member overnight trips in the country were made by women, despite issues of safety and the prevalent notion that women are more vulnerable on their own”, reports The Huffington Post.

The survey, titled “Key Indicators of Domestic Tourism in India” was conducted from July 2014 to June 2015 in which nearly 86 lakh households in Telangana were surveyed. The survey revealed that 60% of total travellers in Telangana are women and that of 66% are in Punjab making it top the list.

“We have observed that families in other parts of the country are more conservative about sending women out for solo trips. In southern states such as Telangana, families are open to the idea of single woman travelling alone,” Hetal Doshi, founder of the Wander Girls, a women’s only travel company, told the Times Of India.

Many experts claim that southern parents are much more mature about sending their daughters and sisters out alone than in the northern side of the country. After Telangana grabs the second place, Kerala takes the next with 58% solo owmen travellers, then Tamil Nadu with 55% and Andhra Pradesh with 53%.

According to reports in TOI, ”he study reveals that on an average, single-women travellers in Telangana spend Rs 17,470 yearly on travel for health and medicine, Rs 12,122 on travel for shopping and Rs 7,311 on holidaying leisure.”