Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar negotiating to join WWE

This development could do wonders for Sushil as WWE has enjoyed a huge fan-following in India since decades. Also, the move could be a possible reaction to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) choosing Narsingh Yadav ahead of Sushil to represent India at the Rio Olympics.Sushil is skipping the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), backed by WFI, this year. He said it isn’t possible for him to take part in PWL after the way WFI officials treated him during the Narsingh controversy. Also, the grappler said that he doesn’t believe in the concept of PWL.

According to Sportskeeda, Sushil Kumar is in talks with ‘reputed’ wrestling brands in order to start his career as a Pro Wrestler by the end of 2017. A source close to the Sushil camp said, “We are also talking to various organisations including the WWE to open a franchise in Delhi to groom young Indian Pro Wrestling talent. The Chhatarsal stadium has long been the home of wrestlers in the country, and Sushil is looking at ways to monetise it. If grapplers cannot make it to the Olympics, then they should have an alternative career.”