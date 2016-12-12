Indians watch more porn as traffic to porn sites jumps 3-8percent in November 2016

New Delhi,Dec12: Indians are using internet to watch pornographic content more than people from other countries.

Traffic from India to major pornographic websites in the world rose sharply in November.

As per similarweb.com, a website that collates monthly web analytics data, porn websites are more popular in India. For example the most popular website in the category, xvideos.com, is ranked at number 23 by traffic globally, while it is ranked at number 9 in India. The top two porn websites in India rank above Twitter.

In November alone, traffic from India to XNXX rose by nearly 8 percent to 73.7 million visits, with over 15 percent growth in the last two months.

The site accounted for 0.49 percent of the total traffic from India in October, and this rose to 0.55 percent in November.

Similarly, xvideos.com — the market leader — overtook Flipkart in terms of visits in November to snap up the 9th place. It had 0.89 percent share of traffic, improving its tally from 0.81 percent in October.

The rise of 4G networks has allowed Indian viewers to make their presence felt on these global platforms in a bigger way.

The total share of Indian visitors to xvideos was 6.67 percent in September. By November, it had risen to 7.49 percent of the total worldwide visitors. India is ranked No 3 by visitors.

On rival XNXX too, India’s share rose from 6.76 percent in September to 7.68 percent in November.