India’s best perfume designer Monika Ghurde found raped and murdered at her residence in Goa

At the scene of the murder, Monika was found naked with her legs and hands tied behind her back, according to reliable sources, reports newsx.com.

Police are suspecting that this incident might also be a case of robbery. Her body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain whether she was raped and how she was killed.

Police are conducting preliminary investigation into the matter.

Monika was a famous perfume designer and was considered one of the best perfumers in the country. She worked independently and was involved in collaboration projects in Europe, India and New York.