India’s claim of surgical strike is false: Pakistan to UN chief Ban Ki-moon

United Nations, Oct 01: Pakistan has told UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that India’s claim of carrying out a surgical strike across the LoC was false and insisted that the responsibility for the “escalating crisis rests entirely on India”.

In her meeting with the UN chief, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi told Ban that Pakistan has exercised maximum restraint but would respond forcefully to any acts of aggression and provocation.

Lodhi said India’s “claim” of carrying out a surgical strike across the Line of Control was “false” but added that India had by its own admission “committed aggression” against Pakistan, according to a statement by the Pakistan mission.

She added that the responsibility for the “escalating crisis rests entirely on India”, the release said.

Briefing him about the escalating situation, Lodhi said “India has, by its declarations and actions, created conditions that pose an imminent threat to regional and international peace and security.”