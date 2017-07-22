India’s discus thrower Karamjyoti Dalal, bagged bronze medal in the World Para Athletics Championships

London,July22:India bagged their third medal in the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday at London through discus thrower Karamjyoti Dalal, who clinched a bronze medal in the women’s F55 category. The 30-year-old managed a throw of 19.02 metres, narrowly edging out Bahrain’s Alomari Roba, who recorded a distance of 19.01 metres.

Dalal’s effort was also her season best throw and placed her in fourth spot at the end of the event. However, she moved a spot up and on the podium after China’s Yang Liwan, who had finished third, was disqualified.

The Gurgaon-based para-athlete, who was a national level kabaddi player before a fall from the terrace that affected her motor sensation, has been in fine form through the season after a nightmare outing during the Rio Paralympics last year, where she was unable to get on the scoreboard after three unsuccessful throws.

Earlier in the year, Dalal clinched the gold medal at the Fazaa International Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. Dalal, ranked world No 8, also has two bronze medals in the 2014 Asian Games in Beijing.

Sundar Singh Gurjar had bagged India’s first gold in the F-46 javelin throw event while Amit Kumar Saroha took home a silver medal in the F-51 category in club throw.