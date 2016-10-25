India’s most expensive scooter Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition coming

NewDelhi,Oct25:Piaggio India has something very special in store for the scooter fans, as they get ready to bring the country’s most expensive scooter, Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition, to mark the company’s 70th anniversary in India. According to some reports that the launch is slated for October 25, we have confirmation that the launch will take place on a later date.

As we mentioned earlier, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition will be the most expensive scooter to come to India at a price of Rs 9.40 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi). Now, you might be wondering why the company is launching a scooter at such an exorbitant price; the reason being, Piaggio has collaborated with none other than the iconic fashion brand, Emporio Armani, to come up with an ultra luxurious scooter for the elite.

Design:

The upcoming Vespa 946 gets the trademark Armani signature colour palette along with a combination of grey and green, which is visible under certain light. The scooter also gets the Emporio Armani moniker to show its exclusivity.

Moreover, Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition gets a satin finish, which is achieved through an extreme galvanic treatment. The headlamp too gets the Emporio Armani logo. Talking about the seats of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition, it is stitched in brown leather, which gives it a premium look and worth the amount spent. Moreover, the engine of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition is made out of aluminium block, while the dash gets electronic riding controls with fuel injection for better performance.

Engine:

At the heart of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition comes a 125cc, 4-stroke, mono-cylinder engine that produces peak power at 11.7hp and peak torque of 10.3Nm.

Features:

On the features front, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani edition gets LED headlamps, LED tail lamps with LCD instrument panel, traction control system and Anti Slip Regulator. Moreover, the exclusive scooter also gets double disc, two-channel ABS, and 12-inch alloy wheels which speaks volume of the brand.