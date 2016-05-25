India’s First 3D Interactive ‘Trick Art Museum’ is Here

Chennai, May 25: India got its first Trick Art Museum which is an interactive 3D Art museum based in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai and is currently the talk of the town.

There are a number of creative paintings exhibited in the Museum right from a chimpanzee clicking a selfie, Bruce Lee in fight acts and much more. The museum includes twenty-four paintings currently. A professional artist A P Shreethar created and designed the museum and was inaugurated in early May.



”The museum has 24 interactive art pieces which has been painted on the walls and there are markings on the floor which direct viewers where to stand in order to fully be an active participant in the painting for when they are photographed; there is also a spot marked for the photographer. There are only 42 such places in 12 countries around the world that have such interactive art museums, says Shreethar. Now, we have it here in India. In this museum every piece of art is complete only when the viewer enter the frame. It is interactive art,” says Shreethar speaking to India Live Today.”

Trick art is also known as ‘3D Art’ and is out of the ordinary art which looks complete when a third party gets involved. These paintings are usually two-dimensional images and looks very much real.

All the paintings are painted on the walls and there are markings on the floor for the viewer to stand in order to add a perspective to it.

Once you enter the museum, the trip begins through the museum with a brief tour and explanation from the staff member and tutorial videos which helps you to understand the history of Trick Art.