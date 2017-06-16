India’s first Aadhaar based iris eye scan customer verification and fingerprint operated ATM in Telangana by DCB Bank

Hyderabad, Jun 16: DCB Bank, a new generation private sector bank has launched new services – India’s first Aadhaar based iris eye scan customer verification and fingerprint operated ATM in Telangana, today. These services utilise a customer’s Aadhaar number, eye scan and fingerprint impression. The DCB ATM also can be used with the usual ATM/ Debit Card. This launch coincides with the inauguration of 3 new branches in Mancherial, Mothe and Narsapur in the state, the bank said in a release here.

DCB Bank branches in Telangana provide a range of banking products for farmers, agri-business, micro business, small business and individuals. The Bank provides loans for tractors, dairy, crop, land development, agri processing activities as well as for high-tech farming such as greenhouses. It also offers warehouse construction loan, finance against warehouse receipts, loan against gold, loan to MSMEs, foreign exchange service and cash management service for individuals, farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank Chief Financial Officer Bharat Sampat said, “Customers are delighted with the launch of India’s first Aadhaar based ATM in Telangana. Telangana is a very important market for our bank and the new ATMs and branches are a testimony to our commitment to the State, he added. Currently, the Bank have 262 branches across 18 States and 2 Union Territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.