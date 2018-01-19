India’s first ‘Anti art fair’ for independent artists to be held on February

Its a fact that art scores over mart, but here an anti-art movement aims to fly over the mart. This movement got the rhythm of the basic democratic idea. Art culture or the business of art marketing is becoming high end set up and not everybody’s cup of tea. All art events are being dominated by international brands and wannabe models who always wanted to to be in limelight.

So as a stepping stone to finding a solution to this, The Irregulars Art Fair, an anti art-fair for independent artists that going to be held over three days at Studio Khirki, New Delhi. This initiative aims to find a platform for art aficionados who want to display/perform their event without having the burden of so-called ‘art events’.

Art curators Tarini Seth and Anant Ahuja are behind this collaborative effort and their main aim is bring together a variety of genres of art and culture, whether it’s fine arts, sculpture, music, architecture, dance or zines.

According to them, this is to ” challenge the traditional cultural landscape of the art market. To activate spaces that would not normally be used to show art by having low-cost exhibition spaces and low-cost entry for art patrons, public and practitioners alike we aim to widen the arts audience in India and broaden the dialogue of what constitutes value and economy in the 21st century,”

This offers space for everyone who wants to showcase their art efforts that and entry for The Irregulars Art Fair is open until January 20.

Requirments to submit the applications are :

submit a minimum of 5 images, with a maximum being 15, with a 200-word description. There is a submission fee of INR 1500 and as curators of the showcase, they will keep 20% of your sale prices.

Application form: CLICK HERE

Deadline for submission: January 20

Announcement of selected artists: January 22

Facebook page Website