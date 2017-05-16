India’s first Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park to be set up in Chennai in 3 months
Chennai,May16: India’s first Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) will be set up in Chennai, The park, an ultra-modern exclusive facility for ornamental fish equipped with multi-species hatchery and live feed culture units, will become operational in the next three months, fulfilling a major requirement of the industry for mass production of high value aquarium fish. The facility is being developed by Fisheries College and Research Institute, Ponneri in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu is incidentally is second largest exporter of ornamental fish after West Bengal. After completion, it will be handed over to ornamental fish breeders and farmers on lease for three years. The Marine Products Export Development Authority, a nodal agency of the union commerce and industry ministry, has been a part of steering committee for the Rs 10-crore project which is being funded by Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives of the state government.
It will be equipped with advanced infrastructure and technical expertise for boosting production of high value ornamental fish species, both indigenous and exotic, said MPEDA chairman A Jayathilak during the three-day Aqua Aquaria India (AAI) 2017, which concluded here on Tuesday. It would also develop breeding technologies for high value indigenous ornamental fish species and ensure quality fish seeds in bulk quantities, he added.