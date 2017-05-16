India’s first Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park to be set up in Chennai in 3 months

Chennai,May16: India’s first Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) will be set up in Chennai, The park, an ultra-modern exclusive facility for ornamental fish equipped with multi-species hatchery and live feed culture units, will become operational in the next three months, fulfilling a major requirement of the industry for mass production of high value aquarium fish. The facility is being developed by Fisheries College and Research Institute, Ponneri in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is incidentally is second largest exporter of ornamental fish after West Bengal. After completion, it will be handed over to ornamental fish breeders and farmers on lease for three years. The Marine Products Export Development Authority, a nodal agency of the union commerce and industry ministry, has been a part of steering committee for the Rs 10-crore project which is being funded by Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives of the state government.

It will be equipped with advanced infrastructure and technical expertise for boosting production of high value ornamental fish species, both indigenous and exotic, said MPEDA chairman A Jayathilak during the three-day Aqua Aquaria India (AAI) 2017, which concluded here on Tuesday. It would also develop breeding technologies for high value indigenous ornamental fish species and ensure quality fish seeds in bulk quantities, he added.

The other thrust areas of the project are development of new technologies for an uninterrupted supply of live feeds and advanced disease diagnosis and treatment mechanism. Further, ARTP will have a quarantine lab where exotic fish varieties imported from other countries would be treated for bacterial and viral infections. Entire facility will be provided to fish growers in and around Chennai, especially Kolathur, to equip them with expertise on handling disease outbreaks.

MPEDA has also been extending financial assistance and technical expertise to various states in the area of freshwater and marine ornamentals. During 2015-16, the agency assisted in establishing four units in Himachal Pradesh with a financial involvement of Rs. 23.79 lakh. States and union territories like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have also chalked out plans on hi-tech ornamental fish hatchery.

The Centre has recently launched a pilot project on ornamental fisheries under the National Fisheries Development Board with an outlay of Rs 61.89 crore. It has identified eight states for the project – Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The MPEDA chief said the authority will also be working in close coordination with NFDB. “We can also impart the necessary technical guidance, wherever required,” he added.