Chennai, Oct 15: India’s foreign exchange reserves dipped to $367.64 billion as on October 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

According to data released by the RBI on Friday, the reserves stood at around $367.64 billion as on October 7, as against $371.99 billion on September 30.

On October 7, the foreign currency assets stood at $342.39 billion, gold at $21.40 billion, special drawing rights $1.47 billion and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at $2.36 billion.

The reserves as on September 30 comprised foreign currency assets at $346.71 billion, gold at $21.40 billion, special drawing rights at $1.48 billion and the reserve position in the IMF at $2.38 billion.