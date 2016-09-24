‘India’s heroism restricted to Bollywood films’, says Maulana Masood Azhar in an audio released by JeM 

New Delhi, September 24: The JeM has released an audio of Maulana Masood Azhar on its online mouthpiece Rangonoor in which the chief is heard saying `India’s heroism is restricted to Bollywood films’. Notably, India has blamed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for the recent attack in Uri and the one took place in Pathankot earlier this year, reports zeenews.com.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of an attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad took a dig at the Indian military and political leadership.

The audio and its Urdu script was posted on Rangonoor website on September 19, under the pen name Saadi believed to be JeM chief Azhar’s writing alias.

In a 9.41-minute audio news bulletin titled ‘The real fountainhead of Power’, Azhar said: “The heroes of its Bollywood movies who are afraid of their own shadows, portray India as invincible and Pakistan as a weak nation. These heroes who are full of gas but in their movies they attack Pakistan, they come here to destroy camps and take away the Mujaheedins. Not a single bullet touches them, but their one shot kills scores of Mujaheedins.”

The JeM chief, however, did not claim any responsibility for the Uri attack.

India has successfully isolated Pakistan at international forums.