India’s indigenously-built supercomputer to be ready in 2017

New Delhi, May 24: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is about to introduce indigenously-build supercomputer in India by next year.

Indian government had approved the National Supercomputing Mission, with the aim to build about 80 new supercomputers in the next seven years. The estimated cost of the entire mission is Rs. 4,500 crore.

“Some of them will be imported and the rest will be built indigenously. The first one will come up by August 2017,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology. These super computers will possess high performance computing facilities which will include India in the elite group of countries.

“We are working on how to control heat. The cost of power to run these supercomputers alone will be around Rs 1,000 crore,” Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology told PTI. He also added that the supercomputers would be placed in different institutions and can be used for a variety of purposes like climate modeling, weather forecast and much more.

Currently, Japan, China, U.S. and the European Union top the list of countries which have supercomputing machines in the world. Now, India is preparing to join the league in the similar advancements in the field of technology.