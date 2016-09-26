India’s Lopamudra Raut bags second runner-up at Miss United Continents 2016

Ecuador,Sept26:Jeslyn Santos from Philippines won the title of Miss United Continents 2016 whereas India’s Lopamudra Raut bagged second runner-up spot at Miss United Continents 2016 at a grand ceremony held on 25th September, 2016 at 5:30 AM IST at Crystal Palace Guayaquil, Ecuador. The competition saw 32 participants from the 4 continents of America, Asia, Europe and Africa, giving a stiff competition.

23-year-old Jeslyn from Hagonoy, Bulacan is a Broadcast Communication graduate and was official candidate in Bb Pilipinas 2014 and 2016. She also participated in Miss World Peace 2015 pageant in Hong Kong where she finished in the Top 10. Jeslyn was appointed to represent the Philippines in this year’s Miss United Continents.

At the same event, Panama finished as 5th runner- up, Mexico was declared as 4th runner-up, Brazil as 3rd runner-up while, Denmark bagged 1st runner-up title.

Lopamudra looked gorgeous in a classy gown by Gavin Miguel. She also won the ‘Best National Costume’ sub-contest which was designed by Melvyn Noronha. This is the third consecutive victory for India for Best National costume at this pageant.

Special Awards:

Best National Costume : Miss India

Miss Photogenic: Miss Mexico

Miss Friendship : Miss China

Miss Punctuality : Miss Dominican Republic

Lopamudra was seen competing for various other sub-titles at the pageant like Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Miss Beautiful Face. Indian has won the titles in the past too at this pageant when Gail Nicole D’Silva was crowned as Miss United Continents 2014 – 1st runner-up and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa crowned as Miss United Continents 2015 – 3rd runner-up.

An overjoyed Lopamudra said, “I am very happy for the support of my family, friends and fans that supported me through this journey. I am thankful to Mr. Vineet Jain, The Times Group and Miss India Organization for giving me this opportunity and guiding me throughout my exciting journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my well-wishers.”

An ethical and natural luxury wellness label, Aloe Veda with the brand philosophy of helping the world to discover “true beauty” have supported Lopamudra throughout her journey at Miss United Continents 2016 and congratulates her on winning the second runner-up at the pageant. Lopamudra further said, “I am thankful to Aloe Veda for supporting me on this journey.”

From being a tom-boy to representing India at Miss United Continents 2016, Lopamudra Raut’s journey has been an inspiring one. She has been trained by the best experts in the fashion and glamour industry like Samir Purohit & Namarata Purohit, Dr. Jamuna Pai, Ritu Kumar, Dr. Sandesh Mayekar , Supreet Bedi, Sabira Merchant, Sanjeev Datta, Avni Gandhi Varma, Kavita Lakhani, Rukshana Eisa, Alesia Raut, Melvyn Noronha and many more who have contributed to her success.

Miss United Continents 2016 was judged by a reputed panel of jury consisting of experts from various countries.