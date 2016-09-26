India’s Lopamudra Raut bags second runner-up at Miss United Continents 2016
Ecuador,Sept26:Jeslyn Santos from Philippines won the title of Miss United Continents 2016 whereas India’s Lopamudra Raut bagged second runner-up spot at Miss United Continents 2016 at a grand ceremony held on 25th September, 2016 at 5:30 AM IST at Crystal Palace Guayaquil, Ecuador. The competition saw 32 participants from the 4 continents of America, Asia, Europe and Africa, giving a stiff competition.
23-year-old Jeslyn from Hagonoy, Bulacan is a Broadcast Communication graduate and was official candidate in Bb Pilipinas 2014 and 2016. She also participated in Miss World Peace 2015 pageant in Hong Kong where she finished in the Top 10. Jeslyn was appointed to represent the Philippines in this year’s Miss United Continents.
At the same event, Panama finished as 5th runner- up, Mexico was declared as 4th runner-up, Brazil as 3rd runner-up while, Denmark bagged 1st runner-up title.
Lopamudra looked gorgeous in a classy gown by Gavin Miguel. She also won the ‘Best National Costume’ sub-contest which was designed by Melvyn Noronha. This is the third consecutive victory for India for Best National costume at this pageant.
Special Awards:
Best National Costume : Miss India
Miss Photogenic: Miss Mexico
Miss Friendship : Miss China
Miss Punctuality : Miss Dominican Republic
Lopamudra was seen competing for various other sub-titles at the pageant like Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Miss Beautiful Face. Indian has won the titles in the past too at this pageant when Gail Nicole D’Silva was crowned as Miss United Continents 2014 – 1st runner-up and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa crowned as Miss United Continents 2015 – 3rd runner-up.
An ethical and natural luxury wellness label, Aloe Veda with the brand philosophy of helping the world to discover “true beauty” have supported Lopamudra throughout her journey at Miss United Continents 2016 and congratulates her on winning the second runner-up at the pageant. Lopamudra further said, “I am thankful to Aloe Veda for supporting me on this journey.”