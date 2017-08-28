India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group bid: Diplomatic talks ongoing between India, US

Washington D.C./United States, August 28: The heated negotiations that are between the United States and the Indian officials in regard to the issue of New Delhi’s membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The strategic talks are ongoing for India’s entry into the 48-member elite nuclear club. According to the local media reports, the next plenary session of the Nuclear Suppliers Group would be in November and Washington would support India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India’s membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). “As global non-proliferation partners, the United States expressed strong support for India’s early membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Australia Group,” said a joint India-U.S. statement after the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

India has been trying to enter into the NSG since 2008, but Beijing scuttled India’s bid during meeting of the elite nuclear club in June 2016, citing that it was not a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty (NPT). India has renewed its efforts to become a member of the 48-nation group by engaging with all member countries including the pro-India push from other key players such as the U.S., the U.K., France and Russia. India is keen to become a member of the NSG and other export control regimes such as the Wassenaar Agreement and Australia Group as it seeks to significantly expand its nuclear power generation. (ANI)