India’s pride Brahmos missile successfully test fired from Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI

New Delhi, November 22: India’s pride Brahmos missile has created a history after it was successfully test fired from the Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI on Wednesday.

Brahmos missile is the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.

According to experts, the Brahmos missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from the fuselage.

The victorious maiden test firing will significantly reinforce the Indian Air Force’s air warfare methods ability from stand-off ranges.

Brahmos missile weighs 2.5 tons. It is the heaviest defence arm to be used on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft. The Sukhoi-30MKI has been transformed by HAL in such a way to make it able to carry weapons.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and BrahMos for the achievement. “India creates a world record and completes Supersonic Cruise Missile Triad by successfully testing #BRAHMOS #ALCM from Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft,” Defence Minister’s office tweeted.

It is a world-class weapon with multi-stage, multi-mission part and is equipped for being propelled from land, ocean and air. Brahmos is a joint wander between the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India and NPOM of Russia.

At the time of the missile test Dr Sudhir Mishra, DG (BrahMos) and CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace along with senior IAF officials, Scientists and Officials from DRDO and BrahMos were present.