India’s U-19 World Cup victory: BCCI announces cash rewards for Rahul Dravid, squad

New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the Under-19 chief coach Rahul Dravid while the victorious squad members will receive Rs 30 lakh each. The other members of the support staff including fielding coach Abhya Sharma and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be richer by Rs 20 lakh.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna said, he will also recommend that the U-19 selection committee chaired by Venkatesh Prasad also gets financial reward just like the senior men’s and women’s panel that went home richer despite their respective teams losing World Cup finals.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that in Rahul Dravid, India have a fantastic coach who is moulding the youngsters and also fine-tuning the boys at the India A level before they progress to the senior side.