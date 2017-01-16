Indifference to Indian cultures and icons will be at your own peril: Shaktikanta Das tells Amazon

New Delhi, Jan. 16: Expressing his concern over Amazon selling items bearing reference to Indian symbols and icons, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Sunday asked the global e-retailer giant to desist from being oblivious to India’s cultures and emotions.

In a series of Tweets, Das clarified that his was a personal comment and asked not to read more into his comment.

“Amazon, better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons. Indifference will be at your own peril,” he said.

“Comment on Amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it,” he added.

The Economic Affairs Secretary said he remains committed to economic reforms, ease of doing business and open trade, but categorically stated that he would sometimes get ‘touchy’ when Indian icons are involved.

Das’s reaction comes after Amazon’s US portal reportedly sold flip flops depicting Mahatma Gandhi after it was rebuked heavily by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for selling Indian flag themed doormats.

Some Twitter users highlighted the issue and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Affairs and Swaraj.

The slippers were seen selling at a cost of $16.99 or about Rs. 1,200. (ANI)