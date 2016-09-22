‘Indigenous Australians most ancient civilisation on Earth’

Indigenous Australians are the most ancient continuous civilisation on Earth — dating back to more than 50,000 years ago — according to the first extensive study of their DNA by scientists including one of Indian origin.

Scientists traced the journey of these ancient humans by studying the DNA of modern populations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The analysis shows that their ancestors were probably the first humans to cross an ocean, and unveils evidence of prehistoric liaisons with an unknown hominin cousin.

“Now we know their relatives are the guys who were the first real human explorers. Our ancestors were sitting being kind of scared of the world while they set out on this exceptional journey across Asia and across the sea,” Eske Willerslev of University of Copenhagen in Denmark, who led the study.