IndiGo has announced all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 851 on select one-way flights in promo scheme

Mumbai,May25:IndiGo has announced all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 899 on select one-way flights under a promotional scheme. IndiGo, which recently offered tickets from Rs. 851 on select routes, said the current offer is applicable on bookings made at least 20 days prior to the travel date. Bookings under the Rs. 899 scheme – applicable on travel between June 26 and March 24, 2018 – can be made till May 28, the airline said on its website. “This offer is applicable on all our booking channels,” IndiGo further said.

The IndiGo offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Srinagar, and Visakhapatnam, among others. The IndiGo offer is also applicable on non-stop flights from Agartala, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Madurai, Mangalore, Port Blair, Patna and Varanasi, it said.

The lowest all-inclusive Rs. 899 tickets were being offered on flights from Srinagar to Jammu under the scheme, according to the IndiGo website.

A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Srinagar to Jammu in July were being offered at Rs. 794.

Other fares under the discounted fares scheme included Rs. 999 for flights from Jammu to Srinagar; Rs. 1,089 for Delhi-Jaipur; Rs. 1,104 for Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Rs. 1,165 for Agartala-Guwahati, Rs. 1,179 for Madurai-Chennai, the IndiGo website noted.

Some other flights covered under the IndiGo scheme were Ahmedabad-Mumbai (fares starting from Rs. 1,212), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs. 1,250) and Chennai-Coimbatore (Rs. 1,169).

Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.

SpiceJet has announced discounted fares for non-stop flights across its network in a limited-period sale, under which it is offering tickets at a discounted base fare of Rs. 12 (excluding surcharge and taxes).

Many airlines – including Air India, AirAsia, Jet Airways and GoAir – have offered discounted fares and lucrative schemes in the recent past.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

Meanwhile, economy class air travel is set to become cheaper with tax rate fixed at 5 per cent against the existing 6, under the upcoming indirect tax regime – Goods and Services Tax (GST) – from July 1. Business class tickets are expected to become more expensive as the tax will go up from 9 per cent to 12 per cent.

IndiGo plans to start flying smaller planes to second-tier towns and cities later this year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UDAN or ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ scheme.