IndiGo announces its first non-stop flight between Singapore and Bengaluru round trip with effect from June 10 for INR14242

Bangalore, May 20: Continuing to strengthen its network in the Asia-pacific region, private carrier IndiGo, announced its first non-stop flight and 5th overall flight between Singapore and Bengaluru with effect from June 10.

With the launch of the daily direct flight, IndiGo offers an affordable and a convenient option on two of the busiest business sectors at a round trip fare of Rs 14,242.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said Singapore and Bengaluru were strong business and tourism hubs and attract significant passenger traffic.

The direct flight on Singapore-Bengaluru route which will save flyers upto three hours of travel each way, a company release said here today.

‘We have been witnessing an encouraging traffic to Singapore from the cities in South India. There is a large Indian diaspora that resides in Singapore and regularly travels to their home to connect with their heritage and loved ones. Increased to and fro flights will not only boost tourism but also provide an affordable fare and a superior travel experience to flyers,’ he said

Read more at http://www.uniindia.com/indigo-launches-daily-flight-between-singapore-bengaluru/startup-world/news/875617.html#rXyRX5jM7zkXyAZm.99