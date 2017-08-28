Indigo announces two Onam special flights from Bengaluru to Kochi

New Delhi, August 28: IndiGo announced on Monday that 2 additional flights between Bengaluru and Kochi during Onam. The 2 IndiGo airlines would be between September 3 and 10, 2017 with fares starting at Rs 1,498. An airline statement said that “Passengers who wish to travel to these southern markets can now make bookings via IndiGo website. Both corporate and leisure customers travelling to and from Bengaluru and Kochi now have the opportunity to experience the hassle-free, on-time performance that IndiGo is synonymous with.”

It’s an #Onam special. Operating addl flight 6E709 from COK-BLR from 3 Sep to 10 Sep, fares start INR 1990. Book now https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 24, 2017

Biggest surprise on the special occasion of #Onam Operating addl flight 6E708 from BLR–COK from 3 Sep – 10 Sep. Starting from just Rs.1498. https://t.co/gAzR7629De — Aishwarya (@Stylish_Girl007) August 24, 2017

Sanjay Kumar, the IndiGo Chief Commerical Office (CCO) said that”it’s our joy and privilege to share the festive spirit with our passengers who fly with us each day. It is our constant endeavor to provide more flexibility of choice for our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on time, hassle free and an affordable flying experience.”