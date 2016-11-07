Indigo flight to Kolkata diverted due to congestion at Kolkata Airport

November 7, 2016 | By :
Indigo announces two Onam special flights from Bengaluru to Kochi

Kolkata, Nov 07: Indigo flight 6E 591 from Delhi to Kolkata, diverted to Bhubaneswar airport due to congestion at Kolkata Airport

More Details awaiting…

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Indore bound IndiGo passenger wrongly flown to Nagpur
Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home
IndiGo passenger bus catches fire at Chennai airport, no casualties reported
Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.
Royal Bhutan Airlines flight: Passengers deboarded after smoke noticed while take-off
Burrabazaar building collapse in Kolkata leaving one dead, three critically injured
Top