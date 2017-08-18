IndiGo, grounds its flights over issues with its Pratt and Whitney made engines in its Airbus series

New Delhi,August18:India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, has been forced to ground 13 planes and cancel 84 flights because of issues with its Pratt and Whitney made engines on its Airbus A320 neo aircraft, Indian TV channels reported on Friday.

IndiGo and rival GoAir have been facing delays in receiving planes from Airbus due to ongoing problems with engines developed by Pratt and Whitney, owned by United Technologies.

IndiGo, which flies four in every 10 Indian air passengers, is owned by InterGlobe Aviation and operates hundreds of flights each day.