IndiGo owning company posts a 37 percent increase in quarterly profit

New Delhi,July31: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India’s largest airline IndiGo, posted a 37 percent increase in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher passenger revenue.

The company said its profit was 8.11 billion rupees ($126.42 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 5.92 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2uMvkZB

Passenger revenue rose 27.9 percent to 50.78 billion rupees in the quarter, InterGlobe said.

($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees)