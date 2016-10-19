IndiGo pilot reports to have seen ‘drone’ near Mumbai city airport

Mumbai,Oct19: Amid reports that terrorists could use drone-like objects to launch an attack in Mumbai, the pilot of a private airline on Tuesday reported seeing a drone while landing at the city airport.

This led to a high alert in Mumbai.

Ashish Ranjan, the pilot of Indigo Airlines flight 6E-755 from Dehradun, told authorities that he spotted a drone of blue and pink in colour, some 100 metres below the aircraft on Kurla side, while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 7.30 pm.

The pilot alerted the Area Traffic Control (ATC), who contacted the police.

The information was forwarded to the Intelligence Bureau, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Special Branch of police and Crime Branch, a police officer said.

Drones, remote-operated aircraft, paragliders and balloons are banned in the city skies.