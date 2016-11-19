Indira Gandhi 100th birth anniversary : Sonia and Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute

New Delhi, Nov 19 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.

“Remembering Indiraji: a warrior, a revolutionary, a woman of conviction, compassion and sacrifice. My grandmother, my friend, my ever guiding light,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted after paying floral tributes.

While the Congress party in its message to the only woman prime minister of India, in a tweet said, “Indian National Congress pays tribute to the Iron Lady of India, Smt.Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary today.”

“Indiraji shared her birthday with another Iron Lady, who died fighting the British. Our humble tribute to Rani Laxmibai,” party’s another tweet said.

Indira Gandhi was the only child of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad.

She served as Prime Minister of India for three consecutive terms from January 1966 to March 1977 and a fourth term from January 14, 1980 until she was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

“Tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

