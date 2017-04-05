Indo-Nepal treaties: Review meeting starts in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu/Nepal, April 5: The third series of Eminent Persons Group (EPG) meeting formed to review the treaties and agreement has been made between Nepal and India on different time started here on Wednesday.

EPG is the joint mechanism formed by the neighbouring countries experts in various fields which have the tenure of two years to submit the report. The joint mechanism formally came into existence last February.

The two-day meeting will discuss various provisions in the treaties which need to be replaced. The Peace and Friendship Treaty signed in 1950 is under discussion, as Nepal wants it to be revised.

Apart from the 1950 treaty, the EPG meeting will also review other treaties and agreements that contribute to strengthening relations between the two nations. The first meeting of the EPG group was first held in Kathmandu in July last year followed by a second one in Delhi in October.

In its third consecutive meeting Nilamber Acharya, Rajan Bhattarai, Suryanath Upadhyaya will make a presentation on various topics, Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, Co-ordinator from Nepali side told ANI over a telephone. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Jayanta Prasad, B C Upreti and Mahendra P. Lama are representing the EPG team from India. (ANI)