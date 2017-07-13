Indo-Pak Relations Improvement: China ready to play a constructive role

Beijing, July 13: China has said that it is ready to play a constructive role in improving the ties between India and Pakistan.

“Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. The conflict between the two countries along the Line of Control in Kashmir is neither conducive to their own stability and development nor regional peace and tranquility,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“China hopes relevant parties to do more to help with regional peace and stability and refrain from escalating the tension. China stands ready to play a constructive role to improve the relations between Pakistan and India,” he added.

Tensions have been running high between the two Asian neighbors amid a spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from Pakistan side.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks, including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.

The situation between both nations further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Relations between the two nations particularly worsened after the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists.

(ANI)