Indo-Pak Tension : Ban Ki-Moon asked to resolve the issues through diplomacy

United Nations , Oct 01: UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues, including Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue and said his “good offices” are available, if accepted by both sides.

A statement issued here yesterday by Ban’s spokesman said that the UN Chief is “deeply concerned” over the “significant increase” in tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent developments, in particular the “reported cease-fire violations” along the Line of Control following an attack on an Indian army base in Uri on September 18.

“The Secretary-General urges both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation,” the statement said.

Ban calls on the governments of India and Pakistan to address their “outstanding issues, including regarding Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue”.

The statement added that Ban’s good offices are available to India and Pakistan, if “accepted by both sides”.

India conducted surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 targeting seven terror launch pads across the LoC.

The strike came just days after the attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir that killed 18 jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the attackers will not go “unpunished” and the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain.