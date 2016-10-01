Indo-Pak Tension : Ban Ki-Moon asked to resolve the issues through diplomacy

October 1, 2016 | By :

United Nations , Oct 01: UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues, including Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue and said his “good offices” are available, if accepted by both sides.

A statement issued here yesterday by Ban’s spokesman said that the UN Chief is “deeply concerned” over the “significant increase” in tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent developments, in particular the “reported cease-fire violations” along the Line of Control following an attack on an Indian army base in Uri on September 18.

“The Secretary-General urges both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation,” the statement said.

Ban calls on the governments of India and Pakistan to address their “outstanding issues, including regarding Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue”.

The statement added that Ban’s good offices are available to India and Pakistan, if “accepted by both sides”.

India conducted surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 targeting seven terror launch pads across the LoC.

The strike came just days after the attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir that killed 18 jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the attackers will not go “unpunished” and the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain.

Tags: , ,
Related News
United Nations must appoint a special diplomat to resolve India, Pakistan dispute over Kashmir: China
Terrorists targeting UK finds origin in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, say experts at United Nations
Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for Balochistan war crime victims.
‘Bleeding Balochistan’ conference at United Nations condemns Pakistan’s atrocious stand for Baloch people
India strongly objects to Pakistan’s statement on Kashmir in UN, advises OIC to not comment on India’s internal affairs
India hits back at United Nations over High Commissioner for Human Rights’ remarks on Rohingya issue
More than 5 million children are in urgent need of aid in Iraq, United Nations declares
Top