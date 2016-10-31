Indo-Pak Tension : No exchange of sweets at  borders on this Diwali

October 31, 2016 | By :
Indo-Pak Border : File Photo, Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal/IANS

Amritsar, Oct 31: In a departure from the past, the BSF did not exchange sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers at Indo-Pak Attari Wagah border on Diwali. The move comes in the wake of the heightened tension between the two countries.
“The exchange of sweets on Diwali did not happen,” said a BSF official, without elaborating further. Both BSF and the Pakistani Rangers have in the past followed the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on national festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on the occasion of the Independence day func tions of the two neighbouring countries. However, during the past 2-3 years, the border guarding forces on either side have not exchanged sweets on few occasions.
India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists from its soil who carried out an attack on an Army base camp at Uri last month and of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Being a true Muslim, cannot bow down before baseless fatwas: Nazneen Ansari demands ban on Darul Uloom Deoband
6 Million Jiophones were booked within 3 Days; Booking to resume post-Diwali
Chhattisgarh joins Delhi over ban on firecrackers during Diwali
Indian Railways to run special trains this Diwali and Dasara
Supreme Court lifts ban on firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali
Fake messages promoting Indian products in the name of PM Modi making rounds in social media
Top