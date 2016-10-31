Indo-Pak Tension : No exchange of sweets at  borders on this Diwali

Amritsar, Oct 31: In a departure from the past, the BSF did not exchange sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers at Indo-Pak Attari Wagah border on Diwali. The move comes in the wake of the heightened tension between the two countries.

“The exchange of sweets on Diwali did not happen,” said a BSF official, without elaborating further. Both BSF and the Pakistani Rangers have in the past followed the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on national festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on the occasion of the Independence day func tions of the two neighbouring countries. However, during the past 2-3 years, the border guarding forces on either side have not exchanged sweets on few occasions.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists from its soil who carried out an attack on an Army base camp at Uri last month and of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months.