Indo-Ukrainian couple traveling the world, imprinting memories with kisses

New Delhi, January 19: After the photos of the ‘hand-holding’ couple took the internet by storm, another couple-photo series have emerged on the Instagram, impressing Netizens.

Indo-Ukrainian couple Shyam and Anya are exploring the world and sharing their pictures on Instagram, but what makes their pictures unique is the way they capture it. The couple travels to famous holiday destinations and clicks pictures in the backdrop of iconic landmarks while kissing.

The couple partly conceals the kiss using artifacts or delicacies belonging to the particular place they are in when they click the picture.

Shyam and Anya decided to take a break from their humdrum life and to travel the world a year back. By now, they have visited 40 countries in 365 days.

Here are some of their most-liked Instagram posts.