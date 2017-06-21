 Indonesia Open champion K Srikanth registered an easy win over Chinese Taipei qualifier Kan Chao Yu to reach second round of Australian Open

New Delhi ,June21: Indonesia Open champion K Srikanth registered an easy win over Chinese Taipei qualifier Kan Chao Yu to progress to the second round of the Australian Open.

Srikanth needed just 27 minutes to trounce his opponent in straight games 21-13, 21-16. He will take on top seed Son, who beat Kashyap, in the second round.

World No 14 Sai Praneeth was given a tough challenge by the 26th-ranked Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia before winning the match in three sets. The Indian lost the first game badly 10-21, but fought back to win the next two with relative ease – 21-12 and 21-10. Praneeth will take on China’s Huang Yuxiang in the second round.

Meanwhile the other Indian male shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma and HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament after losing their opening round encounters.