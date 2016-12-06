Indonesia shocked over gang rape of 15 year old girl

The recent gang rape of a 15-year-old Indonesian girl by six young men in Tangerang, West Java, is the latest in a string of horrifying cases this year that have brought rape culture and misogyny onto the country’s national agenda.

Public awareness of sexual violence was first raised in May this year following the gang rape and murder of Yuyun, a 14-year-old school girl, by 14 men and boys, including her ex-boyfriend, in Bengkulu regency, Sumatra. Her body was discovered naked and tied up at a rubber plantation two days later.

The case initially went unnoticed, until feminist activists began a social media campaign demanding justice.

The latest victim to make local headlines, identified only as S, boarded a public minivan driven by two of the alleged perpetrators at 1 am on Thursday, Nov 24, according to police statements reported by local media. But instead of taking S to her destination, they drove to a rented house, where four of their friends were waiting. The victim was then forced into a bathroom and raped by the suspects.

After their assault, the suspects then let S go. She eventually reported the incident to the police on Sunday, after which four of the suspects were arrested. Two remain at large.

The suspects may be charged under child protection laws, and could each face up to 15 years in prison.