Indonesia struck with earthquake of magnitude 6.0

Baten,Nov8:An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia’s Banten province on Tuesday, but was not potential for tsunami, weather officials said. The quake epicenter was at 271 km southwest of Lebak province, at 10 km under sea bed, an official of the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

“We did not issue a warning for tsunami,” he told Xinhua news agency. The US Geological Survey reported the quake was at 5.6 magnitude.