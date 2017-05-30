Indonesian Police suspects Islam Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab in pornography case

Jakarta/Indonesia, May 30: Indonesian Police has named Islam Defenders Front (FPI) leader and firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab a suspect in a pornography case.

Rizieq was named a suspect without having undergone police questioning under his previous capacity as a witness as he had failed to answer police summons twice in April and May, Jakarta Post reported.

“At 12 a.m. today [Monday], investigators of Jakarta Police’s special crimes unit increased Rizieq’s status from witness to suspect,” said Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono.

Argo said investigators had gathered adequate evidence to name Rizieq a suspect. “He will be charged under articles 4, 6 and 8 of the 2008 Pornography Law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rizieq’s lawyer, Sugito Atmo Pawiro said he had received the update on his client from the police.

“It is true. We will fight back against the police,” Sugito, who was in Saudi Arabia along with Rizieq, he said.

President Joko Widodo has said he would not tolerate any individuals or organisations that undermine the secular state ideology “Pancasila”, or threaten Indonesia’s tradition of pluralism.(ANI)