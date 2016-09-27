Indonesia’s GO-JEK acquires Indian healthcare startup Pianta

Jakarta,Sept27:Indonesia-based hyperlocal transport and logistics startup GO-JEK has acquired Bengaluru-based Pianta for an undisclosed amount, according to a report in The Economic Times . A marketplace for home healthcare services, Pianta, helps discover and book appointments with healthcare providers who provide home visits for physiotherapy, nursing and lab sample collection.

“GO-JEK is moving to launch an on-demand healthcare product which might have on demand delivery and logistics issues, which is where Pianta forte is.

Pianta’s core team comes from Ola and Flipkart and their expertise in the logistics and payments sector is well aligned with our goals and what we are planning to achieve in the coming quarters,” Sidu Ponnappa, Managing Director, GO-JEK Engineering India, told ET.

Earlier this year, the company received an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Freecharge founders Kunal Shah and Sandeep Tandon.

The startup was founded in 2015 by former Ola and Flipkart executives Swaminathan Seetharaman, Ganesh Subramanian and Nitin Agarwal. Go-Jek boasts of being the first unicorn in Indonesia after raising USD 550 million from KKR, Warburg Pincus, Farallon Capital, Capital Group Private Markets.

Go-Jek was founded in 2010 by Harvard alumnus Nadiem Makarim and Michaelangelo Moran. It has partnerships with 200,000 motorcycle and car drivers and 5,000 truck drivers.