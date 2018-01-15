Indore bound IndiGo passenger wrongly flown to Nagpur

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi,January 15: In a major aviation goof up, a passenger who was traveling to Indore was made to board a flight to Nagpur by the IndiGo airlines. After the severe backlash the company received for manhandling a passenger subsided, the airlines have managed to put themselves in the pickle again.

The passenger had furnished the airline’s ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight but he was made to board a wrong flight that took him to Nagpur airport.

The IndiGo on Monday expressed its regret about the gaffe and said that the passenger was later sent to his destination. The airline has also initiated a probe in the matter

It said that the passenger of flight 6E 656 (DEL-IDR) wrongly boarded the flight 6E 774 and further travelled to Nagpur, after boarding wrong coach.

“IndiGo regrets security breach intercepted by IndiGo security staff on flight 6E774 (DEL-NAG), wherein a passenger of flight 6E 656 (DEL-IDR) wrongly boarded the flight 6E 774 and further traveled to Nagpur, after boarding wrong coach,” the statement read.

The airline further stated that the passenger’s baggage was retrieved from the Nagpur flight and he was later connected to an Indore-bound flight 6E 509.

“The security personnel involved have been taken off roaster till IndiGo’s internal enquiry in the matter is completed,” the statement added.