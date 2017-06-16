Indore City police arrest brother duo for stealing vehicles

Indore,June16: Indore City police on Thursday arrested a brother duo for stealing vehicles from different parts of the city. So far 12 two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused and the duo are being questioned to extract clues of other such crimes committed in the city.

Additional superintendent of police, Rakesh Kumar Singh said that a team of Khajrana police station was patrolling the area, when they spotted two suspects roaming on a bike in Scheme Number 134. On being stopped and asked by the police team, the youths failed to produce registration documents of the bike, which further strengthened the suspicion of the officials.

During sustained interrogation, the accused identified as Mithilesh Moghia, a resident of Salota village of Guna district and his brother Mithun Moghia, admitted stealing the bike and also disclosed their modus operandi. According to police, Mithilesh came to city about six months ago and was living in a rented accommodation in Gauri Nagar. He had been employed with a catering contractor here in the city before he left for his village around one-and-half month back.

However, Mithilesh along with his brother Mithun, who was on bail after being released from jail a month ago in a molestation case, again returned to city a few days ago to collect salary from his employer. As the contractor refused to pay the salary to Mithilesh, the duo later decided to steal two-wheelers vehicles to earn a living.

Since then the duo had stolen numerous vehicles from various parts of the city. They used to park the stolen vehicles near Bombay Hospital and Sarwate Bus Stand area in order to evade detection and later, sell them in cheap price after finding a customer in the city. Police have recovered 12 bikes from the accused, including the ones parked near Bombay Hopital and Sarwate Bus Stand area. Police have taken the duo in their custody and are questioning them, as it believed that more stolen vehicles could be recovered from the accused.