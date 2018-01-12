Indu Malhotra recommended for SC judgeship

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, January 11: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended senior advocate Indu Malhotra’s name as the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as a judge of the apex court.

It also cleared and recommended the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K. M. Joseph as the top court judge, who has been part of the bench that, in 2016, had quashed the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

According to the Law Ministry sources, the Union of India will take the final call whether or not they both would be appointed as judges.

The first woman to be appointed as a judge of the apex court was Justice M Fathima Beevi in 1989 and the apex court has had only six women judges since independence.

Thereafter, Justice Sujata V Manohar, Justice Ruma Pal, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra and Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai made it to the top court as judges. (ANI)