Industrybuying announces first ever affiliate program in B2B e-commerce

New Delhi, Feb. 1: India’s leading B2B e-commerce company, Industrybuying, announced the launch of its first ever affiliate program called ‘IB Affiliate’. This program is essentially a marketing tool that will enable publishers to monetise their content by advertising contextually-relevant products and referring visitors to the Industrybuying site.
The company will provide a cost-per-action advertising model where affiliate partners earn a percentage-based referral fee if a customer clicks the product link (created by that associate) and make a purchase on Industrybuying website.
“B2B Customers do a lot of pre-planning and research before online purchase. A lot of these customers visit relevant blogs and websites, in search of information, prices and specifications. It is hence, a great way for blog and website owners to monetize their traffic,” said Swati Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Industrybuying.
One can become an affiliate partner free of cost by registering on the website. They can publish and manage ads by selecting from over 1.5 million industrial products, ranging from over 45 categories including the global brand stores. As part of an introductory offer, an affiliate partner will get 10 percent flat commission on all categories. (ANI)

