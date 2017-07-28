Inebriated woman driving car kisses cop in Kolkata

Kolkata,July28:A woman who is in her 30s was arrested for driving a car while returning from a party on Wednesday night in an inebriated condition.

According to the reports on TOI, the woman lost control of the car and hit a divider close to Salt lake. However, when the taxi driver wanted to rescue her, the woman thrashed him.

After a while, when the constable tried to bring her out of the vehicle, the drunk woman started hugging and kissing him. Later the police asked help of a local woman for assistance, who helped the cops lead the drunk woman and her two friends to the police station.

According to police, the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol was returning from a party and hit the divider. A man and another woman were also along with her in the car at the time of the accident.

A case was booked for drunk and rash driving against the woman.