'Inferno' promotions reunite Irrfan Khan and Tom Hanks

Singapore, June 13: Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has reunited with Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks for the promotions of their upcoming film “Inferno” here.

Irrfan took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with the film’s director Ron Howard and Hanks.

“Reunited for ‘Inferno’ the movie promotions with these amazing guys Ron Howard, Tom Hanks in Singapore!” he tweeted on Monday.

In the film, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Dan Brown, Hanks will be seen reprising the role of Robert Langdon, a professor of symbology at Harvard University. Irrfan is playing Harry “The Provost” Sims, head of The Consortium.

